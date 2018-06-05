Man steals 10-year-old girl's cell phone, then kicks her in the face

NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
NYPD
