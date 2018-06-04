Family escapes from Fresno house fire

Many children with autism struggle to communicate. But in 2013, a four-year-old Greyson Kelly spoke his first sentence as he looked forward to his weekly meet-ups with a garbage truck and its driver Frank Diaz.
American Indian Council of Mariposa County/Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation elders and Yosemite National Park Superintendent Michael Reynolds talk about an agreement allowing the native community to use Yosemite's last native village site, named Wahhoga.
"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.
Did you know if you're 16-20 years old in California you're now required to pass a boater safety education course and carry a boater safety card when driving a boat or a personal watercraft? The Tulare County Sheriff's office explains.
An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other.
Democratic Congressional candidate Andrew Janz tells why he has decided to pursue the low-probability of unseating incumbent Devin Nunes in California's 22nd District during a Fresno Bee editorial board meeting.
Gloria Hernández , a Fresno advocate, is urging people to write in her name for sheriff in the June primary after Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims called California's sanctuary policy "a disgrace" in a discussion with President Donald Trump.
Millions of Americans are submitting their DNA to companies, like AncestryDNA, to find out more about their ethnic backgrounds. Here's what happens to your sample and the privacy rights you have over your data.
After receiving the endorsements from the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association and the Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa toured the Heartbeat Boxing gym, which provides help for at-risk kids.