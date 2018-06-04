2018 City/County All-Star Baseball Game highlights

The City, led by Evan Rocha of Buchanan High who homered and hit a double, beat the County 4-0 in the annual City/County All-Star Baseball Game at Chukchansi Park on Sunday evening June 3, 2018.
John Walker The Fresno Bee
"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.