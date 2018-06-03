Fullerton in NCAA regional driver's seat thanks to Valley products Eastman, Chamberlin

Cal State Fullerton moved into the driver's seat in the NCAA baseball regionals with wins powered by central San Joaquin Valley products Colton Eastman and Jace Chamberlin.
The No. 3 seed in the Stanford Regional started with a 6-2 win over second-seeded Baylor on Friday. Colton Eastman, the junior out of Central High, earned his 10th win of the season with seven strong innings. He gave up four hits and two runs (one earned), struck out seven of the first nine Baylor batters and was perfect through four innings.
That was just the warmup for Saturday night's Titans heroics, provided by Chamberlin. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound freshman out of Redwood High hasn't played much this season (37 of 56 games, 88 at-bats, no home runs). But his size alone suggests power, and he went to the plate as a pinch-hitter in a 1-1 game against regional host and national No. 2 seed Stanford.
The left-handed hitter turned on a 2-0 fastball and parked it off the top of the scoreboard in right-center field at Sunken Diamond, handing Fullerton a 2-1 win.
They're not the only local players in the NCAAs. At Duke, senior third baseman/pitcher Jack Labosky (Clovis North) was named third-team All-America by Baseball America. At Oklahoma State, junior first baseman Christian Funk (Clovis West, Fresno City College) had two RBIs in the Cowboys' opening win. And sophomore Grant Gambrell (Buchanan) is 5-1 for Oregon State.
