Local authors, left to right, Sunny Marie Baker, Sandra Masters and Vicki Thomas. Baker and Thomas will appear at a book signing in Oakhurst on Saturday, June 9. Courtesy Vicki Thomas

Local authors to appear at book signing in Oakhurst June 9

By John Rich

jrich@fresnobee.com

June 02, 2018 11:10 PM

Local authors Sunny Marie Baker and Vicki Thomas will appear at a book signing in Oakhurst on Saturday, June 9, Thomas announced.

The event is noon to 4 p.m. at Branches Books & Gifts, 40044 Highway 49 Suite B-l in the Old Mill Shopping Center near Von's.

Baker will present her debut Western historical romance novel, "Cora’s Promise—Book One in the Texas Strong Series."

Thomas has the first in a series of seven young adult fantasy books, "The Long Dark Cloak." The second book, "The Golden Lantern," is coming soon, Thomas said.

A third local author, Sandra Masters, is unable to attend Saturday's event but has her sixth book in the Spicy Regency Romance novels series coming out soon: "The Blue-Eyed Black-Hearted Duke."

Details: Branches Books & Gifts, 559-641-2019 or www.branchesbooks.com.

