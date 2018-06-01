Chinenye Agina of Sanger and Caleb Foster of Clovis North qualify for finals

Chinenye Agina and Caleb Foster are among many Central Section athletes qualifying to Saturday's CIF state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
Anthony Galaviz
Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

Local

Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.