Sheriffs on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Orosi

Investigators are on the scene of a officer-involved shooting near Orosi at Floral and Monson avenues Thursday night.
Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Botti confirmed an off-duty officer from another law enforcement agency was involved.
Botti confirmed the officer is unharmed, but said he could not disclose which law enforcement agency the officer is with.
He says Fresno Sheriff's deputies were called to assist the investigating agency that is in Tulare County Sheriff's jurisdiction.
Additional details about the shooting are not yet available.
