Andrew Janz, why are you running for Congress?

Democratic Congressional candidate Andrew Janz tells why he has decided to pursue the low-probability of unseating incumbent Devin Nunes in California's 22nd District during a Fresno Bee editorial board meeting.
Gloria Hernández , a Fresno advocate, is urging people to write in her name for sheriff in the June primary after Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims called California's sanctuary policy "a disgrace" in a discussion with President Donald Trump.
Millions of Americans are submitting their DNA to companies, like AncestryDNA, to find out more about their ethnic backgrounds. Here's what happens to your sample and the privacy rights you have over your data.
After receiving the endorsements from the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association and the Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa toured the Heartbeat Boxing gym, which provides help for at-risk kids.
Stockdale pitcher Sean Mullen gets 12 strikeouts in a one-hitter as the Mustangs cruise to a 6-0 victory over the Golden Eagles for the Central Section Division I baseball championship at Visalia's Rawhide Ballpark on Saturday.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
Jamie Irvin of the Sierra Forest Legacy with local dignitaries flew over the Kings River Area of the Sierra National Forest, on a EcoFlight plane, to advocate the need for protection for low-elevation roadless areas in the Sierra National Forest.
Fresno native Elizabeth Heng announcing her run for Congress, against Jim Costa, talks about long-overdue changes in the Central Valley that she envisions happening, while visiting her family’s Rasmey Market, where she worked as a child.