Act of kindness brought an autistic 4-year-old and a veteran city of Fresno worker together

Many children with autism struggle to communicate. But in 2013, a four-year-old Greyson Kelly spoke his first sentence as he looked forward to his weekly meet-ups with a garbage truck and its driver Frank Diaz.
Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com
Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

Local

Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.