Fresno police search for missing 8-year-old

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy last seen in southwest Fresno.
Police say Isaac Daniel Mejia Ortega was last seen near Dorothy and Bardell avenues just before 1:45 p.m. after leaving his house after getting mad at his mom.
Isaac is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue shorts and black and blue water shoes.
Police say Isaac has run away before but due to his age he is considered at risk.
Anyone with information about Isaac is asked to call 559-621-7000.
