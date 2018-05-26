Man who was pulled out of canal goes to hospital

A man is lucky to be alive after his car was spotted floating down a Fresno County canal Friday afternoon by what firefighters describe as "good Samaritans."
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado The Fresno Bee
Car crashes into bike shop

Latest News

Car crashes into bike shop

A car crashed deep inside the southeast Fresno bike store Sunnyside bicycles on Friday night, May 18, 2018. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Camry, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male passenger, accelerating into the shop.