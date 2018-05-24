A body was found among trees of a Highway 41 embankment, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating how a body ended up among trees on a Highway 41 embankment in Fresno.
Spokesman Axel Reyes said the body was found Thursday night on the embankment of northbound Highway 41 just north of Herndon Avenue. He said officers responded to the scene about 8:30 p.m. after homeless people spotted the body and contacted Fresno police.
The identity of the person is not known and Reyes said it is unclear if it is a man or a woman. He added that there was possible deterioration to the body.
Reyes could not say how long the body may have been at the location, but he suggested it appeared to have been there for some time.
The Fresno County Sheriff's-Coroner's Office was expected to examine the body to determine who the person is and learn the cause of death. Reyes said the CHP was expected to continue investigating the case after that. So far, the CHP is unaware of any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
