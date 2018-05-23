Hear the drums pounding and vuvuzelas blaring? Mexican pro soccer returning to Fresno

Mexican professional soccer is returning to Fresno this summer.
And it's not just any Mexican soccer team.
It's Club America - the most popular futbol franchise throughout North America.
And that could mean another packed stadium in downtown Fresno.
Club America will take on Atlas FC in a Liga MX preseason match July 11 at Chukchansi Park, the team announced Wednesday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., with a "Fiesta Futbolera," AKA a soccer party, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets, which range from $38-$100, go on sale Tuesday morning at 9 at the stadium's box office or online at www.ticketon.com.
Club America, which with 10 million followers has the largest Facebook following among Liga MX teams, is one of the most beloved and storied Mexican professional soccer teams.
The last time Club America played in Fresno, they generated an announced crowd of 16,125 in 2012. Some fans came as far as Arizona and Mexico. The seating capacity at Chukchansi Park, by the way, is 12,500.
In fact, all Liga MX exhibitions at Chukchansi Park have been well attended. In 2015, Chivas de Guadalajara helped draw a then-stadium record of 16,821.
The following year, more than 15,000 came out to see Chivas and Leon FC. And last season, Chivas and Monarcas Morelia generated an announced crowd of 11,977.
