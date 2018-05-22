Missing pot-bellied pig runs alongside Fresno traffic

A lost pot-bellied pig running southbound on Fresno Street towards Ashlan Avenue in Fresno on May 21, 2018. The video, captured by Arturo Rios Jr., was viewed more than 50,000 times within a day of it being shared on Facebook.
Arturo Rios Jr.
Car crashes into bike shop

A car crashed deep inside the southeast Fresno bike store Sunnyside bicycles on Friday night, May 18, 2018. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Camry, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male passenger, accelerating into the shop.