Oakhurst man injured in 41/49 crash dies

Forrest Null, the Oakhurst man seriously injured in a car crash May 6 at the Highway 41/49 intersection, has died.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office announced his death Tuesday, May 22, saying he died Sunday at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

The coroner's office said Null was 69.

Null driving a Ford Fusion on May 6 when the car suddenly accelerated and flew over the Highway 41 median, striking a Mustang in oncoming traffic.

Good Samaritans Kris Roubique of Oakhurst and her friend Toni Rendino of Coarsegold, who were eating at Pete's Coffee House, saw the crash and rushed to help. According to Roubique, the Fusion was smoking at its front end and inside the vehicle. Null seemed unconscious. The women arrived to the vehicle to find locked doors.





An unidentified man who witnessed the accident broke open a back window on the car. Van Contero, a resident of Oakhurst and an EMT who was also nearby when the crash happened, worked to stabilize Null but by the time Null was taken out of the car his pulse had disappeared. The good Samaritans gave CPR until emergency responders arrived with a defibrillator. Null was taken to Fresno by a medical helicopter.