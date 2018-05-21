Immigration advocates respond to Sheriff Margaret Mims' White House remarks

Construction crews with Caltrans work to repair Highway 132 in Mariposa County between Piney Creek and Granite Springs roads Tuesday April 3, 2018. The road was washed out due to heavy rain on March 22nd.
A sheriff's search and rescue team Friday recovered a body from the San Joaquin River believed to be that of Jared Gardner, 18, who was missing since Saturday, when he was swept away by currents in the river gorge.
Fred Lopez, who now lives in Madera Ranchos, was contacted by a friend who served in his unit after losing touch following the Vietnam War. Some members of his Marine Corps unit will be returning a Buddha statue to Vietnam.
Tiana Freeland started the event as a community service project that would help her special needs sisters. The honored guests are treated to hair and makeup, crowns and tiaras, a police-escorted limo ride and a night of fun and dancing.
A car crashed deep inside the southeast Fresno bike store Sunnyside bicycles on Friday night, May 18, 2018. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Camry, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male passenger, accelerating into the shop.
Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer describes a victim's account of how suspect Robert Gonzales beat her, her 11-month baby and abducted their 2-year old child. He is now in custody and the 2-year-old is safe.