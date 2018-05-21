New video of truck possibly tied to double homicide reveals time stamp

Fresno County Sheriff’s homicide detectives on Monday, May 21, 2018 released a video with a time stamp of a vehicle possibly tied to an unsolved double murder case from December of last year.
FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Car crashes into bike shop

A car crashed deep inside the southeast Fresno bike store Sunnyside bicycles on Friday night, May 18, 2018. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Camry, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male passenger, accelerating into the shop.

Crash at Paul Evert's RV

A driver rolled a car into Paul Evert's RVs off Highway 99 on Thursday, May 17, 2018, then fled the scene and the fire before California Highway Patrol nabbed him.