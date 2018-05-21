Bicyclist killed in central Fresno crash

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday night in central Fresno, police said.
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on West Avenue near Hedges Avenue just north of Roeding Park, Lt. Carl McKnght said.
Investigators said the bicyclist pulled in front of the southbound vehicle and was hit. The driver reported the crash to police and began to administer first aid to the victim, who was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.
McKnight said drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative.
