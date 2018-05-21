Minarets beats McFarland to open Central Section baseball playoffs

The Minarets High baseball team, top-seeded in the Central Section Division V playoffs, opened the postseasonw by beating visiting McFarland 6-1 on Thursday in a quarterfinal.
Junior Aaron Hall got the start on the mound for the Mustangs. He pitched six innings, allowed only two hits and struck out 11. The Mustangs defense made no errors.
Offensively, Minarets was paced by senior E. G. Walden who was 2 for 2 with an an RBI. Hall went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Junior Tyler Painter hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and was 1 for 2.
The No. 1-seeded Mustangs will host the No. 4 Liberty Hawks at home Tuesday, May 22 at 4 p.m. in a semifinal. The winner advances to the championship game on Friday, May 25 at Visalia's Rawhide Stadium.
"We played clean and composed," Minarets coach Jesse Darrah said. "Aaron Hall set the tone on the mound for us and we played great defense behind him. We got big hits when we needed them and Tylor Painter's two-run home run in the fifth inning really put them away.
"Tuesday's semifinal game is going to be a battle between two really good teams, and it's going to come down to which side wants it more than the other. I like our chances. Go Mustangs!"
