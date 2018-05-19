Car crashes into bike shop

A car crashed deep inside the southeast Fresno bike store Sunnyside bicycles on Friday night, May 18, 2018. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Camry, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male passenger, accelerating into the shop.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado The Fresno Bee
Crash at Paul Evert's RV

A driver rolled a car into Paul Evert's RVs off Highway 99 on Thursday, May 17, 2018, then fled the scene and the fire before California Highway Patrol nabbed him.

Car crash east of Fresno kills two

The CHP reports that the driver and passenger in a Toyota Camry were killed after being broadsided by a big rig at the intersection of Shields and Leonard avenues on Thursday afternoon, May 17, 2018.

Fresno water conservation study

Michael Carbajal of Fresno’s Public Utilities Department talks about a three-month study by researchers with the University of Chicago on water conservation strategies in Fresno households.