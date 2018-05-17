Driver rolls car into Paul Evert's off Highway 99, then flees from fire before CHP nabs him

A man rolled his vehicle off of southbound Highway 99, ended up in a RV retailer's yard and left the scene Thursday night, fire officials say.
At around 9:30 p.m., the Fresno Co. Fire received reports of a solo vehicle accident off the highway near Central Avenue, said Capt. Tom Bolyard.
When firefighters arrived they found a recreational vehicle at Paul Evert's RV Country engulfed in flames, as well as a small SUV, Bolyard said.
The driver of the crashed vehicle fled on foot, Bolyard said, but was apprehended shortly after by California Highway Patrol.
There were no passengers in the vehicle or reported injuries. Bolyard estimated the damage was around $35,000, but he added that by putting out the fire within five minutes, firefighters saved nine other trailers.
Three months ago, Paul Evert's was the site of large fire in its repair shop.
