Fresno County sheriff decries department's inability to work with federal agents

Margaret Mims told President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion in Washington D.C. on Wednesday that California’s sanctuary laws have put sheriffs like herself in “an untenable position," caught between conflicting state and federal laws.
Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

Burglar let himself in and then he started dancing

Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.