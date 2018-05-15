Minarets baseball team takes top seed into Central Section playoffs

The Minarets High baseball team is rolling into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, earning the No. 1 seed in Central Section Division V and a first-round bye.
The Mustangs, 21-5 overall, take the field in a quarterfinal Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in O'Neals against either No. 8 McFarland or No. 9 Washington Union.
"We are really excited about getting the 1 seed in the playoffs," coach Jesse Darrah said. "It's a testament to the hard work and success this team has had so far this season. We've got some momentum heading into the tournament, which is always what you want at the end of the season. Our guys are focused and hungry to make a run at the D-V section championship."
Last week, Minarets beat Riverdale 9-8, Immanuel 6-2 and Parlier 21-6.
Highlight of the week was Aaron Hall's six innings pitched against Immanuel, the Central Sequoia League co-champion, with two its allowed and 13 strikeouts. E.G. Walden was 3 for 3 with a home run, Hall was 2 for 3 and Jacob Cullen was 2 for 2.
Friday was Senior Day and the Mustangs wrapped up second place in the West Sequoia League with a 7-3 record by routing Parlier. All seniors played throughout the duration of the game, including Justin Hough, Cullen, Connor Heidebrecht, Walden and Matt Painter.
Five Minarets players are hitting 350 or above led by Hall, a junior who's batting .410. Jaeden Pierce, also a junior, is hitting .406, Walden .404, sophomore T.J. Garner .365 and junior Tyler Painter .364.
Comments