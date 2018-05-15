G Street relocation for high-speed rail and Fresno Rescue Mission
The Fresno Rescue Mission near downtown Fresno has moved across G Street to make way for California's high-speed rail project. Part of G Street will be realigned 90 feet to the east, and the mission will take over the abandoned roadway property.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.
Coinme is a company that has placed two different ATMs in Fresno where anyone can purchase the virtual currency bitcoin in a safe and secure way. Soon, the company says, users will also be able to sell bitcoin as well.