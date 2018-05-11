Fresno couple gets into a fight and the outcome doesn't bode well for the man

A violent fight erupted between a couple, with a man stabbed in his chest area.
Fresno police officers came across the fight upon driving north on San Pablo Avenue in central Fresno Friday night.
Police officers heard noise as they drove past the apartment shortly before 9 p.m. and found the couple fighting in the driveway, Lt. Jennifer Horsford said.
Domestic violence detectives were called to an apartment at San Pablo and Mackenzie avenues to investigate the incident.
The couple is believed to be dating. The cause of the fight remains unclear.
"We're still trying to determine exactly what happened and who's the primary aggressor," Horsford said.
The man was sent to the hospital and was reported in stable condition.
The woman, accused of stabbing the man, stayed behind to be questioned by police. Both were cooperating.
