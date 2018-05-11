Fresno now has ATMs where you can buy bitcoin

Coinme is a company that has placed two different ATMs in Fresno where anyone can purchase the virtual currency bitcoin in a safe and secure way. Soon, the company says, users will also be able to sell bitcoin as well.
Craig Kohlruss
