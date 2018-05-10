Arrest made after freeway gun battle in Fresno

One person was taken into custody after a rolling gun battle on three highways in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, May 10, 2018 in Fresno, Calif. Another vehicle thought to be involved in the shootout remains at large, CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains why the national average price of gasoline is now its priciest since July 2015. GasBuddy is a smartphone app that uses crowd-sourced information to track gas prices.
Cancer survivor Marcus Cato of Fresno meets Matene Cates, who saved his life with a bone marrow transplant, at a DKMS fundraiser gala in New York City on May 2, 2018. The Fresno State student needed a transplant after he was diagnosed with leukemia.
Officers search a classroom during a lockdown at West Hills College in Lemoore, California on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Lemoore police later said a call came in about a reported shooter, but it turned out to be a hoax.
A fire broke out an apartment complex around 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 7, 2018 at McKinley and Normal avenues in central Fresno, California. Firefighters were called to the same location for a fire the night before.
A woman is dead after she was shot in her car in Fresno County on Sunday morning, after being involved in an altercation with someone driving a white semi-truck on Olive and Cornelia avenues, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Smith.
Former Raiders coach Tom Flores was in Sanger on Saturday, May 5, 2018 for Sanger High Hall of Fame. Flores discussed the Pro Football Hall of Fame, how much longer he wants call Raiders games and the relationship between Derek Carr and Jon Gruden.
San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.
Fresno State opened the mic to students, staff, alumni and members of the community on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to ask questions and speak their mind about professor Randa Jarrar and her profanity and social media comments regarding Barbara Bush.