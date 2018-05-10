Gunshots fired into house

Fresno police were at Butler Avenue and Second Street Thursday morning to investigate a report that shots were fired into a home overnight.
Jim Guy
Why are gas prices rising so fast this spring?

Why are gas prices rising so fast this spring?

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains why the national average price of gasoline is now its priciest since July 2015. GasBuddy is a smartphone app that uses crowd-sourced information to track gas prices.

Crowds watch two-alarm blaze

Crowds watch two-alarm blaze

A two-alarm blaze Monday night in southeast Fresno brought out crowds of apartment residents and neighbors. A seven-unit building was a total loss estimated at $500,000.

Female motorist fatally shot in Fresno County

Female motorist fatally shot in Fresno County

A woman is dead after she was shot in her car in Fresno County on Sunday morning, after being involved in an altercation with someone driving a white semi-truck on Olive and Cornelia avenues, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Smith.

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence rehabs in Fresno

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence rehabs in Fresno

San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.