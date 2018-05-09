Visalia Kmart employee stabbed multiple times

One Kmart employee in Visalia is in hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds on Wednesday.
One person is in custody.
At around 5:30 p.m. Visalia officers received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at a Kmart on Noble Avenue.
As officers arrived they discovered the victim near the entrance door with multiple stab wounds. Officers received reports of a suspect fleeing east. A suspect was arrested moments after officers arrived, said Sgt. Gerrit De Juong.
Officers learned the incident took place when the store employee had noticed the suspect was acting very odd in the store. The victim approached the suspect to confront him when an altercation took place leading to the stabbing.
The investigation is still underway. The victim is in stable condition.
