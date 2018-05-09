Veterans receive heroes' welcome in return home on Central Valley Honor Flight

The Central Valley Honor Flight returned its 16th group from Washington, D.C. to a heroes' welcome at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday evening with 66 veterans making the journey.
Larry Valenzuela The Fresno Bee
A two-alarm blaze Monday night in southeast Fresno brought out crowds of apartment residents and neighbors. A seven-unit building was a total loss estimated at $500,000.

A woman is dead after she was shot in her car in Fresno County on Sunday morning, after being involved in an altercation with someone driving a white semi-truck on Olive and Cornelia avenues, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Smith.

San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.