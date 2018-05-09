Veterans receive heroes' welcome in return home on Central Valley Honor Flight

Officers search a classroom during a lockdown at West Hills College in Lemoore, California on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Lemoore police later said a call came in about a reported shooter, but it turned out to be a hoax.
A fire broke out an apartment complex around 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 7, 2018 at McKinley and Normal avenues in central Fresno, California. Firefighters were called to the same location for a fire the night before.
A woman is dead after she was shot in her car in Fresno County on Sunday morning, after being involved in an altercation with someone driving a white semi-truck on Olive and Cornelia avenues, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Smith.
Former Raiders coach Tom Flores was in Sanger on Saturday, May 5, 2018 for Sanger High Hall of Fame. Flores discussed the Pro Football Hall of Fame, how much longer he wants call Raiders games and the relationship between Derek Carr and Jon Gruden.
San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.
Fresno State opened the mic to students, staff, alumni and members of the community on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to ask questions and speak their mind about professor Randa Jarrar and her profanity and social media comments regarding Barbara Bush.
After calling Fresno State President Joseph Castro a "pompous ass," this speaker who identified himself as a 62-year-old farmer eventually had his mic turned off during a forum on the Randa Jarrar controversy Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Anthony Trujillo, 26, was killed inside a home in Orosi, California on Thursday, May 3, 2018 after he was shot by Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputy. The department released this bodycam footage of the encounter on Friday.