The Tower Home is a historic Craftsman-style bungalow in Fresno's Tower District

Built in 1914 for doctors George and Jessie Hare, the home has been completely renovated and is now an Airbnb rental.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Burglar let himself in and then he started dancing

Crime

Burglar let himself in and then he started dancing

Surveillance video shows a burglary suspect dancing in the entrance of a commercial building in Fresno, CA, after he let himself in using a set of copied keys. Fresno Police arrested the suspect with a stolen laptop and they keys.

Arrest made after gun battle on Fresno highways

Latest News

Arrest made after gun battle on Fresno highways

One person was taken into custody after a rolling gun battle on three highways in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, May 10, 2018 in Fresno, Calif. Another vehicle thought to be involved in the shootout remains at large, CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said.

Why are gas prices rising so fast this spring?

Latest News

Why are gas prices rising so fast this spring?

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains why the national average price of gasoline is now its priciest since July 2015. GasBuddy is a smartphone app that uses crowd-sourced information to track gas prices.