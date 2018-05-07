Crews fight apartment fire in central Fresno

A fire broke out an apartment complex around 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 7, 2018 at McKinley and Normal avenues in central Fresno, California. Firefighters were called to the same location for a fire the night before.
John Walker
Female motorist fatally shot in Fresno County

A woman is dead after she was shot in her car in Fresno County on Sunday morning, after being involved in an altercation with someone driving a white semi-truck on Olive and Cornelia avenues, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Smith.

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence rehabs in Fresno

San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.