Female motorist fatally shot in Fresno County

A woman is dead after she was shot in her car in Fresno County on Sunday morning, after being involved in an altercation with someone driving a white semi-truck on Olive and Cornelia avenues, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Smith.
John Walker
Giants outfielder Hunter Pence rehabs in Fresno

Latest News

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence rehabs in Fresno

San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.