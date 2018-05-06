Former Raiders coach Tom Flores talks Pro Football Hall of Fame, booth, Derek Carr and Jon Gruden

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores was in Sanger on Saturday, May 5, 2018 for Sanger High Hall of Fame. Flores discussed the Pro Football Hall of Fame, how much longer he wants call Raiders games and the relationship between Derek Carr and Jon Gruden.
Anthony Galaviz
San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence looks to show he's ready to return to the majors . He's currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and playing against the Fresno Grizzlies. He'll also play Sunday in Fresno.