Hazmat situation at Motel 6 in Fresno kills two, says Police Chief Jerry Dyer

Anthony Trujillo, 26, was killed inside a home in Orosi, California on Thursday, May 3, 2018 after he was shot by Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputy. The department released this bodycam footage of the encounter on Friday.
Fresno State opened the mic to students, staff, alumni and members of the community on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to ask questions and speak their mind about professor Randa Jarrar and her profanity and social media comments regarding Barbara Bush.
After calling Fresno State President Joseph Castro a "pompous ass," this speaker who identified himself as a 62-year-old farmer eventually had his mic turned off during a forum on the Randa Jarrar controversy Thursday, May 3, 2018.
After a two-month investigation, Fresno police seized 150 pounds of THC-infused edibles, including those packaged as candies. Chief Jerry Dyer expressed concern of such candies falling into the hands of children.
Fans gather to pick up their tickets on the first of three concerts by rocker Neil Young and the band Crazy Horse at the Warnors Theatre in Fresno for three nights on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Young hasn't performed with Crazy Horse in four years.
The woman shown entered the Arco Station at Clovis and Ashlan avenues in Fresno, CA on the afternoon of April 3, 2018. Fresno County Sheriff's detectives would like find out where she might be so they can question her about a theft case.