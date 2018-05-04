He was at The Bee for 48 years. Now, Fresno State is honoring Jim Boren for his ethics

Jim Boren, whose retirement from The Fresno Bee in January was noted by two California governors (and countless others no doubt), is being honored for his ethical leadership.
The former executive editor and current journalism teacher will received the Ethical Leadership award at this year's Celebration of Ethical Leadership at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fresno State.
The event, hosted by the Ethics Center in partnership with the Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Better Business Bureau, is designed to highlight and encourage ethical behaviors.
"Last year, we created the Ethical Leadership award as part of this effort," Ethics Center director and Fresno Bee columnist Andrew Fiala said in a news release.
"Jim has devoted his career to the Central Valley,” Fiala said. “He has encouraged political leaders to show integrity and ethics. He has been outspoken in defense of journalistic ethics and the importance of media literacy in the fake news era."
The celebration continues throughout he day and culminates at 4 p.m. at the Alice Peters Auditorium of the University Business Center, with keynote speaker Michael Clayton.
Clayton co-authored the book “Counter-Attack: Business Strategies for Explosive Growth in the New Economy."
