Here are five things you'll want to do this weekend

Here are five not-to-be-missed events happening in the Fresno area this weekend, with thanks to Kim and Kopi and the crew at "Great Day."
Watch the video for insight (and some downtown Fresno talk) and check the details below:
- Evenings on the Savannah Fridays through May, Fresno Chafee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave. 5 p.m. $7.95-$12.95
- Raffi Saturday 1 p.m., Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $33.50-$79.50
- "A Streetcar Named Desire" Friday-Sunday, The John Wright Theatre at Fresno State. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday $10-$17
- Founders Cup of Surfing Saturday and Sunday, Surf Ranch, 18556 Jackson Ave., Lemoore. 9 a.m. $80-$149
- Blake Jones Sunday Fulton 55, 875 Divisdaero St. 6 p.m. Free
