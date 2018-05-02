Costco fans: Two stores now opening early

Heads up, Costco fans. You can now do your shopping even earlier.
Two area stores have pushed their opening times to 9 a.m., instead of the typical 10 a.m.
The Fresno Costco at 7100 N. Abby St. and the Visalia store at 1405 W Cameron Ave. are opening at 9 a.m. on weekdays and weekends.
The stores are part of two dozen across the state making the changes. Costco did not say what was driving the changes.
The Abby Street and Visalia Costcos are now open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. On Sundays, both stores open at 9 a.m. but Visalia closes at 6 p.m. and Fresno closes at 7 p.m.
The other area Costco stores, including the stores on West Shaw Avenue, in Clovis and Hanford will keep their regular hours.
