Fans of Neil Young and Crazy Horse excited in Fresno
Fans gather to pick up their tickets on the first of three concerts by rocker Neil Young and the band Crazy Horse at the Warnors Theatre in Fresno for three nights on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Young hasn't performed with Crazy Horse in four years.
The woman shown entered the Arco Station at Clovis and Ashlan avenues in Fresno, CA on the afternoon of April 3, 2018. Fresno County Sheriff's detectives would like find out where she might be so they can question her about a theft case.
Two women were arrested Friday morning after they fled a botched shoplifting and rammed a police cruiser and several other cars in central Fresno, police reported. A third woman relative was booked after a long struggle with officers.
A small army of volunteers have descended upon Mefford Field at Tulare recently, on a mission: to restore and rescue of a piece of history, bringing back glory to “Preston’s Pride,” a World War II era B-17 bomber.