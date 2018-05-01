Storage containers are being used at the Golden Road Brewery’s brewpub and beer garden, where construction took place in February at 19th and L streets in midtown Sacramento. Golden Road is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Storage containers are being used at the Golden Road Brewery’s brewpub and beer garden, where construction took place in February at 19th and L streets in midtown Sacramento. Golden Road is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com
When will Golden Road Brewery open in Sacramento? Date is set

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

May 01, 2018 02:49 PM

Golden Road Brewery from Los Angeles will open its new restaurant and beer garden May 10 at 19th and L streets in midtown Sacramento, according to Daniel Cruz, brewery spokesman.

Golden Road was purchased in 2015 by industry giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, which produces the Budweiser brand and also owns several other breweries, including Chicago’s Goose Island and 10 Barrel in Portland.

The Sacramento region has been experiencing a boom in the craft beer industry in recent years, with the number of breweries growing to more than seven times what it was about a decade ago.

This represents the first attempt by a major beer conglomerate to get in on Sacramento’s exploding craft beer scene – and a sign of the local market’s maturation.

This is what California Craft Brewers Association’s executive director, Tom McCormick, calls the “If you can’t beat ’em, buy ’em” strategy.

