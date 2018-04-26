'There's a whole herd of 'em': Excerpt from a Wright family documentary

A small army of volunteers have descended upon Mefford Field at Tulare recently, on a mission: to restore and rescue of a piece of history, bringing back glory to “Preston’s Pride,” a World War II era B-17 bomber.
Community members gather to raise the flags of the United States and Armenia in commemoration of the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide over 100 years ago, during a ceremony at Fresno City Hall on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
About 100 Edison High students left campus as part of National School Walkout Day on Friday, April 20, 2018. At the Fresno Unified office, they chanted "books, not bullets," and met with FUSD superintendent Bob Nelson.