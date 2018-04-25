She couldn't get a job in comedy. So, she created her own and became a Netflix star

Maria Bamford is a product of the times.
Her brand of self-deprecating, surrealist alt comedy wouldn't have worked in the days before Youtube and streaming services.
Bamford knows this, because she tried.
"Twenty years ago, I didn't, I didn’t make a living," says Bamford, talking in advance of a Saturday night performance at Fresno's Tower Theatre.
That's changed, obviously.
In the past decade, the 47-year old comedian landed her own stand-up special (it was one of Vulture.com’s top 10 stand-up specials of 2012) and a Netflix series loosely based on her life ("Lady Dynamite" ran for two seasons) — and a cult following for her self-named web show (which screened at the Museum of Art and Design).
The later was born out of necessity, Bamford says, and plays into what has become almost a philosophy for the comedian.
Or, some helpful advice, at least.
"Do what you can, with exactly what you have. If you have a paperclip, invite your mother over to see your paperclip show," Bamford says, which sounds like something she would do.
"You are totally empowered to create your own content."
For instance, live tweeting yourself filing a restraining order against the president of the United States.
Bamford did that earlier this month.
On tour, the comedian does a rather straight ahead stand- up show; in that she is standing and talking into a microphone and has an opening act (Jackie Kashian, who makes it almost like a double headliner show, Bamford says). The show features some old material from her previous specials, and some new stuff, which she is always developing.
Much has been made of Bamford's struggles with mental illness, which included a breakdown that led to stints in a psych ward. So, while her career has been on the rise and all of her dreams have come true, the real development for Bamford in the past few years is having a rich personal life; hanging out with her husband at a coffee shop where they know everybody's name or hosting an open-mic pot luck at their home.
"I don’t know when that comes out on DVD," she says..
She'd like to spend more time on a hobby, even if she doesn't have one, yet and doesn't know what it might be.
"I'm very good at making cereal concoctions," she says, which somehow seems totally right.
Maria Bamford
- 8 p.m. Saturday
- Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave.
- $30-$35
- 559-485-9050, towertheatrefresno.com
