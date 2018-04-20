The only way this former Marine was allowed home was in a casket

About 100 Edison High students left campus as part of National School Walkout Day on Friday, April 20, 2018. At the Fresno Unified office, they chanted "books, not bullets," and met with FUSD superintendent Bob Nelson.
State Senator Ted Gaines was joined by Assemblyman Jim Patterson in seeking support for his Senate Bill 911, the "Police Dog Protection Act of 2018," while visiting the Fresno Police Department's K9 training field on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors examined damage to a Southwest Airlines plane engine after one woman died and a number of other people were injured during a flight headed to Dallas from LaGuardia Airport in New York City.