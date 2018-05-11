Click and drag through unique floor plans offer options for families buying a new home

A 21-year-old Fresno mom figured out a creative way how to keep her baby son cool in the back of the car. In this scenario, the car seat faces the back window for safety purposes, making it difficult for the air conditioning to reach the baby.
Cancer survivor Marcus Cato of Fresno meets Matene Cates, who saved his life with a bone marrow transplant, at a DKMS fundraiser gala in New York City on May 2, 2018. The Fresno State student needed a transplant after he was diagnosed with leukemia.
One person was taken into custody after a rolling gun battle on three highways in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, May 10, 2018 in Fresno, Calif. Another vehicle thought to be involved in the shootout remains at large, CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains why the national average price of gasoline is now its priciest since July 2015. GasBuddy is a smartphone app that uses crowd-sourced information to track gas prices.
There is still snow on the ground in Denali National Park and Preserve. The park put together this video so you can enjoy a quick look back through the winter season for the Denali NPS sled dogs. On Facebook go to @DenaliNPS.
Officers search a classroom during a lockdown at West Hills College in Lemoore, California on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Lemoore police later said a call came in about a reported shooter, but it turned out to be a hoax.