The violence stopped after she was shot in the face

Pam Motley's husband shot her in the face before killing himself.
Barbara Anderson banderson@fresnobee.com
Car crashes into bike shop

Latest News

A car crashed deep inside the southeast Fresno bike store Sunnyside bicycles on Friday night, May 18, 2018. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Camry, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male passenger, accelerating into the shop.

Crash at Paul Evert's RV

A driver rolled a car into Paul Evert's RVs off Highway 99 on Thursday, May 17, 2018, then fled the scene and the fire before California Highway Patrol nabbed him.

Car crash east of Fresno kills two

Car crash east of Fresno kills two

The CHP reports that the driver and passenger in a Toyota Camry were killed after being broadsided by a big rig at the intersection of Shields and Leonard avenues on Thursday afternoon, May 17, 2018.