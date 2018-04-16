A Chevrolet Tahoe and another SUV crashed head-on Monday morning on Olive Avenue in central Fresno. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
Chevy Tahoe, SUV crash head-on on Olive Avenue in central Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

April 16, 2018 08:43 AM

Fresno police are at a major collision on Olive Avenue at Bond Avenue in central Fresno, where two sport utility vehicles collided head-on just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash. A police spokesman said that an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe with two people aboard crossed into westbound lanes of Olive and collided with a white SUV driven by a woman.

Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

