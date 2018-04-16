Chevy Tahoe, SUV crash head-on on Olive Avenue in central Fresno

Fresno police are at a major collision on Olive Avenue at Bond Avenue in central Fresno, where two sport utility vehicles collided head-on just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash. A police spokesman said that an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe with two people aboard crossed into westbound lanes of Olive and collided with a white SUV driven by a woman.
Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Comments