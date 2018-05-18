There are red flags to domestic violence. The director of a women's shelter talks about them

Nicole Linder, executive director of Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno, talks about red flags in relationships that could lead to domestic violence.
Craig Kohlruss
Car crash east of Fresno kills two

Latest News

Car crash east of Fresno kills two

The CHP reports that the driver and passenger in a Toyota Camry were killed after being broadsided by a big rig at the intersection of Shields and Leonard avenues on Thursday afternoon, May 17, 2018.

Crash at Paul Evert's RV

Latest News

Crash at Paul Evert's RV

A driver rolled a car into Paul Evert's RVs off Highway 99 on Thursday, May 17, 2018, then fled the scene and the fire before California Highway Patrol nabbed him.

Fresno water conservation study

Latest News

Fresno water conservation study

Michael Carbajal of Fresno’s Public Utilities Department talks about a three-month study by researchers with the University of Chicago on water conservation strategies in Fresno households.

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Local

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.