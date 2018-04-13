Does Facebook know you better than you do?

What makes you tick, who you know, where you go, even where you might end up. The information you share in your profile is a snippet of what Facebook and its partners really know about you. Kevin Roose, a technology columnist for The Times, explains.
If elected governor, Travis Allen, a Republican running to be California's governor, would make some sweeping changes, including derailing high-speed rail, repealing the gas tax and getting rid of the state's sanctuary status.
The Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing on April 10. Sen. Diane Feinstein questioned Zuckerberg on Facebook’s efforts to prevent foreign interference in elections.
Paul Loeffler, the play-by-play announcer for Fresno State sports, discusses the power of prayer and how signing up to become an organ donor can help. Loeffler recently donated one of his kidneys to a friend, Michael Alexander of Fresno.
As rain poured in downtown Fresno on Saturday, about 2,000 cyclists participated in the California Classic Weekend, in one of three marathons – Century Ride (100 Miles), Metric Ride (60 Miles), and Mini Metric (35 Miles).