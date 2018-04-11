Police: Dog pound gang member with stolen Glock arrested

A Fresno Dog Pound gang member armed with a stolen Glock handgun was arrested Tuesday evening after a traffic stop near Belmont and San Pablo avenues in central Fresno, police reported.
He was identified as Patrick Madden, 27. The Dog Pound gang has been the target of an intensive police investigation involving weapons and human trafficking.
Sgt. Alfonso Castillo said Madden was pulled over for a vehicle code violation about 5:30 p.m. and officers learned Madden is on parole and open to search. The pistol, which was reported to have been stolen was recovered and Madden was booked into Fresno County Jail on a charge of parole violation as well as weapons charges.
Castillo noted that 48 firearms have been taken from gang members in southwest Fresno so far in 2018.
