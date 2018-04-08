Paul Loeffler on power of prayer, becoming an organ donor
Paul Loeffler, the play-by-play announcer for Fresno State sports, discusses the power of prayer and who signing up to become an organ donor can help. Loeffler recently donated one of his kidneys to a friend, Michael Alexander of Fresno.
As rain poured in downtown Fresno on Saturday, about 2,000 cyclists participated in the California Classic Weekend, in one of three marathons – Century Ride (100 Miles), Metric Ride (60 Miles), and Mini Metric (35 Miles).
In a 2016 interview with San Diego TV station Fox5, San Diego State assistant men's basketball coach Justin Hutson talks about the importance of playing tough defense. Hutson has been hired as head coach of Fresno State's men's team.
John Cox, a Republican candidate for governor, spoke against California's sanctuary laws during a news conference outside Robert E. Coyle Federal Courthouse in downtown Fresno on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.